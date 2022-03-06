Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy issues new advisory

Budapest: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory for all Indian nationals stranded in the country. The Indian mission urged all Indian nationals who remain in Ukraine still, to fill up their details contained in the Google Form on an urgent basis. The form has been given in the website and social media handle of the embassy.

Indian nationals are asked to fill details like name, e-mail, phone number, address of current stay, passport details, gender, age and current location. A list of locations has been provided in the form and an option given to select the location from it.

The locations mentioned in the online form are Cherkassy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Kirovograd, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsya, Volyn, Zakarpattya, Zaporozhzhya, Zhytomyr and Odessa.

The Union government had launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indians in the Ukraine. India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points. Till now more than 13,300 Indians were brought back home in 63 flights.

The Indian Embassy in Hungary urged all students staying in their own accommodation other than arranged by Embassy to reach Hungaria city centre, Rakoczi in Budapest between 10 am to 12 pm.