Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman’s keynote talk at a Houston oil conference was dropped on Friday, an updated calendar revealed.

The minister was added to the CERAWeek 2022 itinerary on Wednesday and was scheduled to speak to key energy executives and officials about energy transition.

According to a source close to the situation, bin Salman’s appearance was never entirely verified. A spokesperson for CERAWeek was not immediately available for comments.