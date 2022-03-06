Suzuki launches GSX250R: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled its latest bike, GSX250R ABS in the international markets. Suzuki has launched the bike in two colours-Metallic Crystal Blue/Pearl Nebular Black. Suzuki has yet not said anything about the India launch of the bike.

The 2022 Suzuki GSX250R ABS is powered by a 248cc, 4-stroke, SOHC, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine produces a maximum power of 24hp.it comes with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. it has telescopic forks on the front end and an oil-damped mono-shock unit on the rear side.

It also features muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, clip-on handlebars ,a reverse-lit LCD instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting and rear-set footpegs.

Suzuki has priced the GSX250R for international markets at $4,999 (Rs 3.82 lakh).