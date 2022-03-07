19-year-old who tracked Musk’s jet is now after Russian billionaires

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old University of Central Florida student is now focusing on Russian President Vladimir Putin and oligarchs in Russia. The adolescent is well-known on Twitter for using his Twitter bot ElonJet to track Elon Musk’s private jet. Jack can track planes with the help of a bot that uses public ADS-B data.

Elon Musk reached out to Jack through Direct Message, stating, ‘Can you take this down? It is a security risk. I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase’. Musk texted Jack again after the boy posted the DM on Twitter, in which Musk offered $5,000 to take down the account. Instead, Jack responded back, demanding US $50,000, claiming that the money would help him pay for college. Elon declined the offer, saying, ‘Doesn’t feel right to pay to shut this down’.

Also Read: Viral video: SRK hugs his driver and greets airport security with folded hands

Elon Musk isn’t the only billionaire whose jet is being followed. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine and the Ukraine-Russia War has entered its seventh day, Jack has shifted his focus and set up Twitter accounts that track Russian President Vladimir Putin’s and Russian oligarchs’ flight movements, including Roman Abramovich, the owner of British soccer team Chelsea FC, and steel magnate Alexander Abramov.

RUOligarchJets, the account that tracks Russian billionaires, has 225.2K followers and counting, while PutinJet, the account that tracks Putin’s plane, has 40.1K followers and counting.