Albania to rename street with embassy ‘Free Ukraine’ as a dig at Russia

The mayor of Tirana announced that the Albanian capital will rename a street near the Russian and Ukrainian embassies as Free Ukraine, a tribute to Ukraine’s resistance to war. NATO member Albania, like other European countries, has put economic sanctions in place and prohibited Russian aircraft from using its airspace since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Reuters quotes Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj as saying, ‘Our generation will be remembered for this bloody Russian aggression, and the heroic resistance of Ukraine should be honored in public places’. The street was formerly named after Donika Kastrioti, who was the wife of Albania’s national hero Skanderbeg. The Serbian and Kosovo embassies are also located on this street. A new name will remind the Russian embassy staff of the new facility, Mayor Veliaj said. ‘The Russians will have to work, live and get their mail on a Free Ukraine street address’.

According to Russia, its actions in Ukraine are a ‘special operation’ not aimed at encroaching on the country’s territory, but at destroying its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capturing nationalists considered dangerous.