Clash between football fans turn fatal in Brazil; Man shot dead, cars destroyed

Rio De Janeiro: A football fan was shot dead during a clash of rival supporters in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte on Sunday, just hours before a game between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro. The 25-year-old man who was shot in the stomach, succumbed to the injuries later in hospital.

The fight involved around 50 fans who fought a running battle in the streets. Gunshots were fired , several cars were destroyed and windows were smashed in the conflict. A passer-by, who came to the scene of the fight, was shot on the shoulder, and his condition was described as ‘stable’.

Earlier last month, another supporter was shot dead in Sao Paulo, during a fight near the Palmeiras stadium. Cruzeiro, currently in the second division, and Atletico Mineiro, the defending Brazilian champions, were due to face each other later Sunday in a regional championship game.