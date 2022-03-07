India launch date of Realme GT 2 Pro revealed: Know the specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme will launch its GT 2 Pro in India by the end of March. The Chinese company launched GT 2 Pro along with GT 2 in the international market on February 28 and in China in in January. The smartphone was priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 62,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and a 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs. 71,100)

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12, with the company’s Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The phone will be launched in India in three colours- Paper Green, Paper White and Steel Black. It comes with a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440×3,216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit ‘Super Reality’ display. It comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and offers HDR10+ support.

The new phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup- 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has a 32-megapixel front facing selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. It houses a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging over USB Type-C, which is claimed to charger the handset from zero to 100% in 33 minutes.