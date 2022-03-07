ISSF World Cup: Indian Indian shooters bag gold

Cairo: In shooting, Indian team of Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan won the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World cup in Cairo. The Indian eves defeated Singapore by 17-13.

This was Esha Singh’s second gold and third medal of the World Cup as well. Esha Singh earlier won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event and silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol individual event.

Also Read: Emirate in UAE scraps PCR test for international arrivals

Earlier in the day, Shriyanka Sadangi and Akhil Sheoran bagged a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event.

India is currently placed second in the medals tally. Over 500 shooters from 60 nations are taking part in the World Cup.