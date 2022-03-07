NASA Curiosity Rover found a strange flower-like structure on Mars

The NASA Curiosity Rover captured a picture of a strange-looking flower-like object on Mars this week. The thing, which appeared to be a delicate organic structure and may be kindling hopes of life on Mars was initially reported by ScienceAlert, but the team behind the rover has regrettably verified that it is not a flower.

Deputy project scientist of Curiosity Rover, Abigail Fraeman stated on Twitter that this shape is a mineral structure generated by minerals precipitating from water. It comprises three-dimensional crystal clusters and is also known as diagenetic crystal clusters (basically recombination of minerals). It is made up of sulphates, which are salts and the structure is the size of a penny.

Structures like this, sometimes known as concretions, are frequently embedded within a rock that has eroded away over time. The clusters, on the other hand, are known to be resistant to erosion.

Also Read: 19-year-old who tracked Musk’s jet is now after Russian billionaires

The image was captured using Curiosity’s Mars Hand lens Imager dubbed MAHLI that managed to take such precise macro images. Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time a flower-like item has been discovered on Mars. Curiosity caught another flower-like structure in 2013.