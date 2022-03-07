Popular holiday island eases quarantine, visa rules

Bali: Popular holiday destination, Bali has lifted mandatory quarantine rule. Fully vaccinated passengers from more than 20 countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. They must submit a negative RT-PCR certificate and proof of a four-day hotel booking.

Authorities also resumed visas on arrival for passengers from more than 23 countries including Australia, the United States, Britain, Japan and France. Visa on arrival facility was suspended two years ago due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Bali is a popular tourist destination in Indonesia. It is known for its surfing, temples, waterfalls, and nightlife. It attracted 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019. The tight border restrictions imposed by the Indonesian government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 had devastated tourism sector. Tourism sector accounts for 54% of the island’s economy. International flights are now operating again with daily services from Singapore and routes are also available between Australia.