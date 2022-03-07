Russian military announces a ceasefire in Kyiv and other cities, allowing civilians to escape

On Monday, Russia declared a ceasefire in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv and three other cities – Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy. The ceasefire will take effect at 10 am Moscow time (12.30 pm IST). It was announced that the ceasefire would allow the civilian evacuation of the four Ukrainian cities. Russia has announced the opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

WEEKEND EVACUATIONS HALTED TWICE

Russia declared a brief ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday to allow civilians to leave. ‘Today, on March 5 at 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,’ the Russian defence ministry said, as per Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik.

However, the deal fell apart after Ukrainian officials said shelling had stopped efforts to remove civilians hours after Russia announced it. In a statement issued on Sunday, Russia said humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha will be opened again. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Mariupol’s evacuation had been interrupted for the second time as the ceasefire was not effective and Russian attacks continued.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February. Although Russia’s vast armored column threatening Kyiv remains stalled outside the city, hundreds of missile and artillery attacks have been launched on cities throughout the country. The UN human rights office says at least 331 civilians have been confirmed killed since fighting began, but the actual number is probably much higher. Nearly 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine.