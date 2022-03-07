Security forces bust Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module, arrests 4 terror associates

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police busted a terror module affiliated with the Pakistan based the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested 4 terror associates from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested were identified as Umar Farooq Dar, a resident of Shahbad, Soraj Manzoor Malik, a resident of Midoora, Irshad Ahmad Lone, a resident of Midora and Afnan Javeed Khan, a resident of Shahbad.

Police claimed that the accused were involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists. Police have registered a case and begun investigation.