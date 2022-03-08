Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of his pet dog, says ‘You took a part of our hearts’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a throwback photo of his pet dog Cleo, who passed away lately. Sharing the picture of himself and his wife Twinkle Khanna with Cleo, he said that their beloved dog had a special place in their hearts and they will always miss her.

The caption read, ‘They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you’.

Click here to view the post

Twinkle Khanna uploaded a video of herself brushing Cleo’s hair on Instagram. She also posted a picture and video of Cleo having fun in the park and wrote, ‘Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does’.

Also Read: ‘It took so many tears & so much therapy’: Anshula Kapoor on her weight-loss journey

Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram followers were frequently treated with the photos and videos of Cleo. Last year, she wrote about how pets have a special place in people’s hearts.