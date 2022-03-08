Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4940. Yesterday gold price surged sharply by Rs 800 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)m gold futures edged lower by 0.20% or Rs 108 to Rs 53,409 per 10 gram. Silver futures is trading marginally lower by 0.03% or Rs 19 at Rs 69,950 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down 0.5% at $ 1,987.86 per ounce. On Monday, it touched an all-time high of $ 2,002.40. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $ 1,992.90. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.7% to $ 25.47 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $ 1,120.88. Palladium was up 0.3% at $ 3,005.63 per ounce.