DiCaprio donates $10 million to Ukraine, the homeland of his grandmother

As Ukraine fights against Russia, Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $10 million. The actor’s donation to Ukraine is connected to his maternal grandmother Helene Indenbirken, who was born there. In 1917, she and her parents emigrated to Germany from Ukraine’s Odessa where she was born as Jelena Stepanovna Smirnova.

In 1943, Helene gave birth to Leonardo’s mother Irmelin Indenbirken in an air raid shelter in Germany. Leonardo DiCaprio’s father George DiCaprio divorced his mother Irmelin when the actor was just one and raised him alone. Leonardo was also very close with his maternal grandmother, Helene, who supported his acting career. Helene, who died in 2008 at the age of 93, used to attend nearly all the premieres of his films with Irmelin.

The International Visegrad Fund announced Leonardo’s gift to his grandmother’s country. The Visegrad Group’s project to support international development initiatives in Eastern Europe. Leonardo is not the only actor or director to express support for Ukraine amid the crisis. Reynolds and Lively pledged to donate double of the amount that will be raised in a fundraiser for the country.