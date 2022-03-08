Forex Market: Indian rupee recovers against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The weakening of the US dollar and a slight pullback in crude oil prices supported the local currency. But according to market experts, the gain of Indian rupee will limited as the Russia-Ukraine conflict has sapped risk appetite in the market, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 77.02 against the US dollar. During trading it reached at 76.73, registering a gain of 20 paise from the previous close. It is trading at 20.90 against the UAE dirham. On Monday, the domestic currency settled at 76.93.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16% to 99.13. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian stock market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,482.08 crore.