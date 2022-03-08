Italy pledges to help refugees from Ukraine

Matteo Salvini, an Italian right-wing politician who has been one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent admirers in Western Europe, has offered to assist refugees escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

His stance was a complete 180 degree change from his earlier anti-immigration stances.

Salvini said in a statement that he met with members from the Italian business community and the Vatican to discuss how to deal with the refugees and bring some of them to Italy.

“We want to help arrange the aid, organise transport and lodging for these families in Italy,” he said, emphasising that orphans and the disabled will be prioritised.

According to the UN's refugee agency, more than 1.7 million Ukrainians have migrated into Central Europe as a result of Russia's invasion. More than a million of them are currently residing in Poland, where Salvini is currently travelling.

Salvini is the leader of the right-wing League, which is a member of the national unity coalition, but he is not in power.

Salvini regularly barred migrant boats from docking in Italy during his tenure as interior minister, citing the need to preserve the country’s borders. He is currently on trial for alleged migrant kidnapping.