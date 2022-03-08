Mahzooz Draw: 18 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 18 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 67th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The winners took home 55,555 UAE dirhams each after matching four out of the five winning numbers. The winning numbers were 1, 16, 35, 42, 44.

Three lucky winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams . The winning raffle numbers were 11927698, 11907953, 11898112, which belonged to Ria, Uttam and Tankredo, respectively.

Also Read: UAE based air carrier announces new flight services with low airfare

796 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was 1,578,600. The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on March 12, 2022 at 9:00pm (UAE time).

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to people needed . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.