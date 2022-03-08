RCB to announce their new captain on March 12 at Church Street

On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed on social media that the franchise will announce the name of its new captain on March 12. On an occasion to be held at Museum Cross Road, Christ Street, the new captain will be announced. The new skipper, who will succeed Virat Kohli as captain, will be responsible for steering the franchise to its first IPL trophy this season.

‘The beginning of a new era of leadership requires a BIG stage. Who is the captain of RCB for #IPL2022? Come find out on 12th March at the #RCBUnbox event on Museum Cross Road, Church Street’, RCB wrote in its post.

The beginning of a new era of leadership requires a BIG stage. ? Who is the captain of RCB for #IPL2022? Come find out on 12th March at the #RCBUnbox event on Museum Cross Road, Church Street. ???#PlayBold #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan pic.twitter.com/HdbA98AdXB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 8, 2022

According to sources, former South African player Faf du Plessis is expected to be chosen as the next captain of RCB. The franchise paid Rs. 7.25 crore for Faf du Plessis at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Du Plessis has extensive experience as a captain of international teams, but no IPL captaincy experience. Du Plessis played with Chennai Super Kings for most of his IPL career, when he was coached by MS Dhoni.

Here’s how fans reacted to RCB’s cryptic post.

