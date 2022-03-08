Russian air carrier Aeroflot suspends all international flights

Moscow: The national air carrier of Russia, Aeroflot has suspended all international passenger flights. It will only operate flights to the neighbouring Belarus. Earlier this week, another Russian carrier, S7, announced the suspension of all its international flights due to sanctions imposed on Russia.

The decision was taken as Rosaviatsiya, the civil aviation regulator in Russia asked all Russian airlines to stop international passenger and cargo flights due to security reason. It said that countries may impound rental aircrafts used by the airlines as part of Western sanctions that ban leasing of planes to Russia.

Also Read: UAE based airlines extends flight suspension to these countries

Russian airlines using Russian planes or foreign planes that are not at risk of being impounded can operate flights. Foreign airlines from countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia and have not closed their airspace for Russian planes will also be allowed to operate.

Rosaviatsia also recommended Russians seeking to return home from foreign countries arrange flights transiting through countries that had not joined sanctions, such as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Serbia.

According to international agencies, more than half of the commercial aircraft in Russia are leased.