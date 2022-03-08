Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. The gain in the information technology and pharmaceutical shares supported the upward rally of the equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged 1.10% or 581 points to settle at 53,424.NSE Nifty climbed 0.95% or 150 points to close at 16,013. Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 1.24% and small-cap shares moved 1.51% higher. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,233 shares advanced and 1,101 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Indian Oil Corporation, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla TCS, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Wipro and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Steel, Nestle India, Titan, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, SBI and Britannia.