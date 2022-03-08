Terrorist attack kills two soldiers and nine terrorists in Mali

Bamako: Two Malian soldiers and nine terrorists were killed in an attack by the Armed Terrorist Groups (GAT) on Monday in the northern province of the country, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Armed Forces (DIRPA) confirmed in a statement.

As per the statement, the attack targeted N’Tahaka-based troops in the Gao region (north), in which two Malian soldiers were killed and two others were injured. In an air-land response, the Malian army killed nine terrorists. The attack took place a few days after the terrorist attack in Mondoro (central Mali), which resulted in the death of at least 27 soldiers and 33 others.

Mali has been facing multifaceted economic, political and security crisis since 2012. The independence insurrections, the jihadist incursions and the inter-communal violence have resulted in thousands of deaths and left hundreds of thousands of people displaced, despite the presence of UN and European forces in the country.