This infinity train recharges itself through gravity and huge batteries!

An article by Interesting Engineering reveals that Fortescue and Fortescue Future Industries are collaborating with UK-based Williams Advanced Engineering to develop battery-powered electric trains that can carry loads of cargo without the need to be charged.

Infinity Train uses gravitational energy created on downhill portions of the rail network to recharge its batteries and eliminates the need to recharge on the return leg of the journey. This train will provide Fortescue’s rail operations with a capital-efficient solution to remove diesel and pollutants. In addition, it will eliminate the need for expensive charging infrastructure as well as the generation of renewable energy.

Fortescue CEO Elizabeth Gaines said in a statement, ‘The Infinity Train has the capacity to be the world’s most efficient battery-electric locomotive. Electricity will be generated on the downhill loaded sections, removing the need for renewable energy generation and recharging infrastructure, making it a cost-effective solution to eliminate diesel from our rail operations and their associated emissions’.

As a result of the Infinity Train’s completion, Fortescue will have a fleet of green vehicles that includes hydrogen fuel cell mining trucks and ammonia fuel trains at the moment. A subsidiary of the company, MMA Offshore, has also partnered with the company to convert the 246 feet vessel dubbed the MMA Leveque to run on ammonia-based fuel by 2022.

According to Andrew Forrest, Founder and Chairman of Fortescue, ‘the Infinity Train will increase Fortescue’s rate of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 as well as reduce operating costs, improve maintenance efficiencies, and improve productivity’.