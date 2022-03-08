UAE based air carrier announces new flight services with low airfare

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced direct flight services to Santorini in Greece, and Salalah in Oman. Flights to Santorini will start from June 3 and to Salalah will begin from April 29. The fares start at 179 UAE dirhams.

The airline also announced 20% discount on selected flights from Abu Dhabi until the end of September with bookings made between March 8 and 9. The offer is available for all flight routes to Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Salalah (Oman), Yerevan (Armenia), Santorini (Greece) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).

The air carrier increase the frequency of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel from March 17. It will operate five flights per week from Abu Dhabi.