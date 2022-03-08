US based air carrier suspends flights to India

New York: Chicago-based airline, United Airlines has indefinitely suspended two flights to India. The airline suspended flights between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark, New Jersey and Mumbai. The air carrier may continue the flights between New Delhi from both Chicago and Newark.

The airline suspended the flights as it halted flying over the Russian airspace. Several airlines in the USA have reduced the services to Asian countries due to airspace restrictions after Russia invaded Ukraine.

International flights to Asian destinations from the US are taking longer routes due to the closure of Russian airspace. Earlier around 1000 flights a week flew over Russia from the US.

United Airlines is one of two air carriers that operate scheduled flights from Newark and San Francisco to India. Air India is the other airline.