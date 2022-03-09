Hong Kong plans to focus Covid-19 resources on elder population with no timeline set for mass testing

Hong Kong announced on Wednesday that as part of COVID-related activities, it plans to give greater medical resources to the elderly. The number of illnesses in nursing homes increased by 19, and the number of deaths among the elderly, who were predominantly unvaccinated, increased dramatically.

The government will increase medical treatment and resources, as well as construct additional isolation and temporary care facilities for elderly coronavirus patients, according to Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a press conference.

The number of illnesses in the global financial centre has risen to almost 600,000, with more than 2,600 deaths – the majority in the last two weeks.

On Wednesday, health officials reported over 60,000 new illnesses, split between those verified by nucleic acid testing and those confirmed using a newly developed online portal where citizens may submit positive quick antigen test results.

According to the Our World in Data book, the city had the highest deaths per million residents in the week ending March 7.