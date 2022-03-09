‘A hard day for me’: Indian fast bowler Sreesanth announces retirement!

The former fast bowler of India, S Sreesanth, took his domestic career to an end on Wednesday. In a social media post, the 39-year-old announced that he has loved every moment and that the time has come to take this huge step. He tweeted on Wednesday that it’s a ‘difficult day’ for him as he bids adieu to professional cricket after 25 years of ‘pursuing success and winning games’ during that time.

‘For the next generation of cricketers, I have chosen to end my first-class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I’ve cherished every moment,’ Sreesanth wrote.

‘It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket’.

‘The ICC has been a great honor for me. In my 25 years in the world of cricket, I have always strived for success and won numerous matches while training, preparing, and competing with the highest standard of excellence. It has been an honor to represent my family,’ he said.

‘Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day to reflect and be grateful. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association, Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team, BPCL, and ICC,’ he concluded. As part of the Ranji Trophy 2022, Sreesanth recently made his comeback to First-class cricket. While picking up a couple of wickets, his team, Kerala, won by an innings and 166 runs.