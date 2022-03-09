Apple launches new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity at this starting price; Read on

Apple Inc. revealed a new version of its low-cost iPhone SE with 5G connection on Tuesday, as well as a new iPad Air and a speedier processor for its desktop Mac computers. The iPhone SE has a slim and robust design, and when combined with iOS 15, it provides a smooth user experience.

The performance of the A15 Bionic, which drives expanded camera capabilities and improves practically every experience, from picture editing to power-intensive tasks like gaming and augmented reality, is one of the most astounding aspects of the new iPhone SE.

In addition to 5G, iPhone SE comes in three magnificent colours – midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT)RED, longer battery life and increased durability.

The iPhone SE will be priced at Rs 43,900 and go on sale on March 18, with pre-orders starting on Friday, March 11.

The iPhone SE is as sturdy as it is beautiful, with aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design on the front and back, as well as the hardest glass in a smartphone on the rear — the same as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13.

It is splash-proof, with an IP67 rating for water and dust protection. The iPhone SE boasts a familiar Home button with Touch ID, which provides a quick, private, and secure way to check in to applications, authorise App Store purchases, make Apple Pay transactions, and more.

Apple silicon provides iPhone with industry-leading performance and cutting-edge features. The iPhone SE now has the lightning-fast A15 Bionic processor, which was first debuted with the iPhone 13 and improves practically every experience, from launching apps to handling demanding activities with ease.

With two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, the A15 Bionic packs a strong 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, making iPhone SE up to 1.8x quicker than iPhone 8, and even faster than prior versions.

The 16-core Neural Engine can do 15.8 trillion operations per second, allowing third-party apps to perform quicker machine learning computations and unlocking iPhone SE capabilities like Live Text in the Camera app with iOS 15 and on-device dictation. A15 Bionic makes every motion seem fluid, making it ideal for photography, gaming and augmented reality applications.

The A15 Bionic is designed for efficiency, and it works in tandem with the latest-generation battery chemistry and close integration with iOS 15 to provide the iPhone SE with longer battery life.

iPhone SE offers a longer battery life than previous-generation and older 4.7-inch iPhone models, despite its tiny form factor and advanced technology like 5G. The iPhone SE features rapid charging and is compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging.

The iPhone SE has an all-new camera system driven by A15 Bionic, with a 12-megapixel /1.8 aperture Wide camera that includes Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode, as well as other computational photography technologies.

iPhone SE, like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, is built to be environmentally friendly. The Taptic Engine and audio magnets are created entirely of 100 percent recycled rare earth elements. the Taptic Engine is built entirely of 100 percent recycled tungsten, and the main logic board’s solder is made entirely of 100 percent recycled tin. The exterior plastic wrap has been removed from the redesigned package, putting Apple closer to its goal of eliminating plastic from all packaging by 2025.