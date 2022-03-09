Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel brings bag made of cow dung to present budget in assembly

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel walked into the Chattisgarh Assembly carrying a briefcase made of cow dung to present the state budget. Bhupesh Baghel appeared in the Chattisgarh Assembly to present the state budget for the financial year 2022-23.

The Chattisgarh Assembly’s budget session started on Monday, and the state’s budget for 2022-23 was tabled in the House on Wednesday. Bhupesh Baghel had already taken initiatives to make agriculture more profitable, including addressing the problem of stray cattle, promoting organic farming, and announcing funding for the rural economy.

The Congress-led Chattisgarh government announced in 2020 that it will procure cow dung from farmers and cow breeders. As a result, Chattisgarh became the country’s first state to do so. The Bhupesh Baghel government identified the Godhan Nyay Yojana, which aimed to offer economic support to cow owners through dung procurement, as a source of vermicompost to address the state’s chemical fertiliser shortage.

Not just Bhupesh Baghel, but also major leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi have recommended using cow dung to boost the rural economy.