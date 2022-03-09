Country prohibits influencers from promoting ‘unhealthy foods’ to children

Spanish officials have announced that they will ban influencers, TV presenters, and sports stars who advertise unhealthy foods and drinks to children in hopes of ensuring that such products will not be promoted. Chocolate, cakes, biscuits, energy bars, juices, energy drinks, and ice cream would be banned.

As the Spanish consumer affairs ministry explained, ‘the ban would prohibit appearances in commercial communications by parents, educators, teachers, children’s TV professionals, sportspeople, artists, influencers, or other people or characters who, by virtue of their careers, are likely to represent a role model or example for these minors’.

According to the proposal, individuals who are in a position to influence children would be prohibited from marketing products that are high in sugar, sodium, salt, or fat. The proposals are now open for public comment. In the words of the ministry, an influencer is ‘a public figure who has a high level of influence over children and youth because of the large number of followers they have on social or digital media, and who communicates through networks, blogs, posts, videos or similar media’.

Furthermore, influencers will also be approached to participate in educational and public health campaigns to promote ‘physical activity and health as well as sustainable and responsible eating habits’. The move comes after the consumer affairs minister, Alberto Garzón, announced he would ban advertisements for unhealthy foods.