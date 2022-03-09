‘Intelligence alert’: Presence of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Kashmir

According to intelligence alerts, up to 12 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have entered Kashmir. A total of twelve foreign-origin terrorists (FT) entered Kashmir on February 13-14 via Jumagund (Keran sector), according to India Today, which accessed the official report.

There is a possibility that these terrorists are hiding in the Sopore and Bandipora areas, according to intelligence agencies. In addition to satellite phones (Thuraya phones), terrorists are carrying hand grenades.

According to the security agencies, two terrorists hiding in Pulwama, Kaiser Ahmad Dar and Abu Saad, arrived at Sopore area on February 21. People have been urged to remain alert in light of this new information.