On Wednesday, Iran claimed it would avenge an Israeli air strike in Syria that killed four people, including two Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers.

The other two deaths of Monday’s attack on Damascus, according to Syrian state media, were civilians, although the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights identified them as pro-Iran Syrian militias.

The two Iranians killed, according to the Observatory, were members of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Six militiamen were also injured, according to the report.

According to Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, holding Israel accountable for such strikes is “one of the key goals of the resistance (forces) in the region.”

The two deceased officers were identified as colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeidnejad by the Guards’ website, Sepah News, which also stated that Israel would “pay for this crime.” It was announced that their funerals would be held on Wednesday.

According to the Observatory, Monday’s hit was Israel’s seventh against Syria this year, with the target being a weapons and ammunition facility near Damascus airport.

Israel rarely speaks out about its air raids in Syria, which it has carried out in large numbers since the civil war began in 2011.

Throughout the conflict, Iran has been Syrian President Bashar Al-most Assad’s steadfast backer. Syria’s army and hundreds of Iran-supported militias have been fighting insurgents, backed by Russian air power.