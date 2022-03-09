Kochi Police launches ‘Claim Your Public Place’ campaign on Women’s day

Kochi: The Kochi Police has launched a campaign- ‘Claim Your Public Place’ on International Women’s Day. As a part of the campaign, which is being held from March 8 to 10, the police will campaign at three different places in Kochi city to give a message to women that the city and its public places are safe and to encourage nightlife. The campaign has commenced on Tuesday night at Queen’s walkway in Kochi with programs conducted by the Kochi police itself.

The Kochi Police are conducting ‘Claim Your Public Place’ campaign ‘on March 8, 9 and 10, at three various places in Kochi which is now started on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Queen’s walkway. There will be police protection from 7 pm to 1 am and women in particular should come alone or with their children, family or friends. We guarantee their protection. Come and enjoy public places, claim your public places. The Kochi city is very safe, all public places are safe. Please come out and enjoy your public places’, CH Nagaraju IPS, Kochi City Police Commissioner said.

‘We will do this on every Friday after these three days on a weekly basis, from 7 pm to 1 am. It will slowly expand, based on the public response. It is also aimed to encourage nightlife’, he added.