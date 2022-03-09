‘No specific outline other than on Google Maps’: Metro man objects to Silver Line project

Kerala government’s semi-high speed Silver Line scheme has been criticized by E Sreedharan, who said that the project lacks specifics and will lead to environmental disasters. ‘Metro man’ Sreedharan said, ‘Silver Line project has no specific outline other than on Google Maps’. Silver Line consists of a semi-high speed railway line covering 529 km through 11 districts.

While addressing the anti-K-rail convention in Kochi, Sreedharan said the project would cause environmental disasters. Kerala is moving forward with the project without studying its socio-environmental impact. ‘The project will not benefit high-speed rail’, he added.

This corridor connects Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) to Kasargod through 11 stations with an estimated cost of Rs. 63,941 crores. As part of the project, eleven districts will be directly connected and, as a result, the total travel time will be reduced to 4 hours or less, as compared with the present 12 – 14 hours from the Indian Railways.

Water flow will be disrupted in this project, he says, and the environment will be damaged. According to Sreedharan, the project will directly affect at least 20,000 people. Several Kerala BJP leaders attended the anti-K-Rail convention. A BJP protest committee has appointed Metro Man as its chairman.

Silver Line Project

The Silver Line Project is a semi-high-speed rail corridor project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in Kerala. Pinarayi Vijayan’s government spearheaded this project. It claims to cover a distance of 529 km in four hours. It is being built by Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail) and the Ministry of Railways.