Shekhar Kapoor to direct web series adapted from Amish’s Shiva trilogy

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed that he is all set to direct a series based on author Amish Tripathi’s famous Shiva trilogy. The series will be the first project from global studio International Art Machine, which announced its plans on Wednesday to venture into the Indian market.

The series of three books- The Immortals of Meluha (2010), The Secret of the Nagas (2011) and The Oath of the Vayuputras (2013) were well recieved and critically acclaimed. International Art Machine has acquired the rights of these books, while Varma said that the trilogy is a genre-defining book and has become part of the pop-culture of the country. ‘It’s not just mythology, it’s modern storytelling at its best. Lending itself to a beautiful international series’, the director added.

‘Can’t think of a better team than @shekharkapur, @RoyPrice and @Suparn to bring the Shiva Trilogy and the world of Meluha to an OTT platform! Very excited to share this news with all of you’, Amish Tripathi tweeted his excitement.

The streaming platform on which the new series will be showcased is yet to be announced.