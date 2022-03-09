Special court says statements of witnesses show involvement of Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to judicial custody, saying, ‘There are witness statements that reveal the accused’s involvement in money laundering. The Competent Authority has yet to identify proceeds of crime under the PMLA. The investigation is in its initial stages.’

On Monday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court ordered Nawab Malik to be held in judicial custody until March 21. Special Judge Rahul Rokde’s order passed on March 7 was made available on Wednesday. ‘In light of the grounds mentioned in the remand report, the accused is required to be remanded to judicial custody for 14 days,’ the judge said.