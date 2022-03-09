Ukraine alleges Russia of bombing children’s hospital in Mariupol

On Wednesday, Ukraine accused Russia of attacking a children’s hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol during a pretended ceasefire to allow some of the city’s hundreds of thousands of people to flee the area.

On Wednesday, Russia announced that it will suspend fire to let residents to evacuate Mariupol and other besieged areas. The hospital, however, had been hit many times, according to the city council.

In an online message, it wrote, ‘The destruction is colossal.’

It was described as an ‘atrocity’ by President Volodymr Zelenskiy.

‘Russian troops launched a direct attack on the maternity hospital. People, including children, are trapped beneath the rubble’, he stated on Twitter.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded, “Russian military do not fire on civilian objects.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry released video footage of what seemed to be the substantially damaged building of a children’s and maternity facility, according to the ministry.

The video showed massive amounts of rubble, some of it smouldering, and holes where windows should have been in a three-story building at the hospital. Officials stated that they were unaware of any casualty estimates at this time.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, claimed earlier that Russia had violated the truce near the southern port, which is located between Russian-backed rebel territory in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.