Aramco announces collaborative partnership with China to establish refinery and petrochemical complex

Saudi Aramco announced on Thursday that its joint venture in China will build a large integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the country’s northeast.

The project, which is planned to be completed in 2024, comprises a refinery with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day and an ethylene-based steam cracker, with Aramco supplying up to 210,000 barrels per day of crude oil feedstock.

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company is a partnership between Saudi oil company Aramco, North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation, and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group.