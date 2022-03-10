Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri pay Rs 8.2 crore advance tax: Report

Former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover has paid 7.1 crore in advance tax for the assessment year 2022-23, while Grover’s wife, Madhuri Jain paid 1.1 crore, people familiar with the matter said. According to them, this makes Grover one of the highest taxpayers among start-up founders for the past two years.

He has been the target of a corporation investigation into claims of misappropriation of cash. GST officials are looking at the files of BharatPe to check whether any fake invoices for services were also made.

BharatPe had removed its co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain of all roles after a preliminary report of an external audit commissioned by the fintech firm’s board revealed that the couple had engaged in suspected wrongdoing and financial irregularities.

Also Read: Japan’s ‘killing stone’ splits, triggers panic among superstitious believers

BharatPe’s records have been under investigation by GST officials since last year for suspected issue of bills without delivery of any product, and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) launched a search operation at the fintech firm’s headquarters in October 2021.