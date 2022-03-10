Assembly Election 2022 Update: BJP all set to retain power in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in Uttarakhand. BJP is leading in 44 seats in the state. Congress is leading in 22 and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leading in 2 seats of the 70-member assembly.

As per latest updates, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing. Veteran Congress leader and Chief Minister candidate of the party, Harish Rawat is trailing on the Lalkuan seat by 7000 votes. His daughter Anupama Rawat is behind BJP’s Swami Yatishwaranand by a margin of over 3,000 votes in Haridwar rural seat.

The counting of votes in Uttarakhand, which voted on February 14th is progressing. . The state recorded a voter turnout of 59.51%. In 2017, BJP came to power in the state by winning 57 seats.