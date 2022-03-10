Assembly Election 2022 Update: BJP leads in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The counting of votes for the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh is underway. The ruling BJP is s creating a new history in the state. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath BJP BJP is all set to write new history by retaining power in the state. BJP will become the first party to get a consecutive second term in over three decades.

BJP is ahead in 263 seats. Samajwadi Party is leading in 101 seats. Congress and BSP are currently leading in 6 and 5 assembly constituencies respectively. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in his Gorakhpur Sadar seat by over 4000 votes.

Voting for 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly election was held in seven phases. Most of the exit polls had predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party.