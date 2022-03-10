BJP workers slam Akhilesh Yadav saying ‘ Bulldozers will be back’:

A party worker with a toy bulldozer mounted on his head told NDTV that the bulldozer was the most important component in the BJP’s second straight victory in Uttar Pradesh. Shubham Kashyap of Lucknow, dressed in saffron and shouting ‘Bharat mata ki jai (long live mother India),’ said bulldozers will resume operations on ‘opponents’ tomorrow. He praised the people for the massive vote for Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi during the loud celebrations outside the BJP office in Lucknow.

During the state election campaign, the term ‘bulldozer’ was used to refer to Yogi Adityanath’s plan to raze criminals’ properties. While claiming that his opponent will lose the polls, Akhilesh Yadav nicknamed the Chief Minister ‘Baba Bulldozer.’ The Chief Minister responded by saying that the ‘bulldozer does not talk’ but it works well.

Yogi Adityanath is expected to return as Chief Minister with vote count trends showing a spectacular victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The ruling party has an opportunity to win 270 of the state’s total 403 seats. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party is currently leading in 126 seats, up from last time, but still well behind its rival.