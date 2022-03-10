Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market and early trends in the state assembly election results supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.27 against the US dollar. During trading it then reached at 76.20, registering a gain of 42 paise from the previous close. On Wednesday, the local currency had appreciated 38 paise to close at 76.62 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price suffers a sharp fall

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.16% to 98.12. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,818.71 crore.