German Open Super 300 badminton: Kidambi Srikanth moves into quarterfinals

Muelheim An Der Ruhr: In badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of men’s singles at the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament at Muelheim An Der Ruhr in Germany. World Championships silver medal winner, Kidambi Srikanth defeated world number 27 Lu Guang Zu of China by ‘21-16, 23-21, 21-18’ in 67 minutes.

Meanwhile, India’s two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to lower-ranked Zhang Yi Man of China in the second round. Zhang Yi Man defeated Sindhu by ‘14-21, 21-15, 14-21’ in just 55 minutes.India’s Saina Naehwal lost to eighth seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon of China by ‘ 10-21, 15-21’.