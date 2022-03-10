Kerala HC permits medical abortion for 10-year-old rape victim

Kochi: The Kerala High Court permitted the medical termination of pregnancy of a 10-year old girl who is over 30 weeks pregnant after being sexually abused, allegedly by her father, on Thursday. The medical abortion will be held . by the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

The permission was granted after a medical board, constituted to examine the victim, had opined that there was an 80% chance of the baby surviving the procedure, and the court asked the state government and the hospital to ensure the infant is provided all necessary medical assistance if it is born alive. The medical board, in its report, had said that a surgery would have to be performed for terminating the pregnancy and that there was an 80% chance the baby might survive.

The board had also said that there were risks of neonatal morbidities and also a chance of medical complications with regard to the health of the minor victim. With these directions, the court allowed the plea moved by the mother of the minor rape victim seeking termination of her pregnancy. The court also termed the plight of the 10-year old girl who became pregnant at such a tender age as ‘unfortunate’.