‘Nobody knows what happens inside a house’: Divya Agarwal reacts after breakup with Varun Sood

After her breakup with model, cricketer Varun Sood, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal came up with a strong note on social pressure, and said that people need to stop trying as pressure will not move her one bit.

‘You know what hurts the most? people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO, STOP TRYING’, Divya Agarwal said in a tweet.

You know what hurts the most ?

people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know !

This social pressure will not move me one bit ! SO STOP TRYING ! — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) March 10, 2022

Earlier on March 6, Divya Agarwal had announced that she is no longer with Varun Sood and added that they will always remain to be friends. ‘Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No, i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision’, she penned on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Following this, rumours had spread that Varun Sood was cheating on Divya Agarwal. However, Divya had reacted to these rumours and backed Varun, saying that not every separation happens because of character. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood started dating in 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively.