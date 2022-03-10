Pak intruder shot dead by BSF troops in Amritsar

Chandigarh: A Pakistani intruder was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Amritsar sector on Wednesday.

As per a statement issued by the BSF Punjab frontier, during evening hours on March 9 2022, the BSF troops observed some suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder ahead of Border fencing, who had crossed the border and entered into the Indian territory in the area of responsibility of 144 Bn BSF, Amritsar Sector.

Also read: Pak father shoots newborn girl 5 times; arrested

‘The troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops fired upon the intruder in self-defence, killing the Pak intruder on the spot’, the statement read. ‘Vigilant BSF troops once again toiled the nefarious attempts of anti-national elements to enter into Indian territory’, it added.