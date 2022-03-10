Punjab polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal thanks Punjab people for AAP’s ‘revolutionary’ victory

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Punjab on Thursday, for party’s landslide victory in the state assembly polls.

‘Congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution’, tweeted Kejriwal with a photo of him and the AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, showing the victory sign.

As per the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 92 seats on the 117 seat Punjab Assembly by 02:55 pm, followed by Congress (18) and Shiromani Akali Dal (3). As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party’s maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.