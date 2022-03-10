Ramadan 2022: Iftar, Imsak and prayer timings revealed in UAE

Dubai: A UAE based astronomer has revealed the Iftar, Imsak and prayer timings during the holy month of Ramadan. As per his astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in 2022 in the UAE. As per him, the call for Fajr prayer will be given out at 4.51am. Iftar time to end the fast will be at 6.39pm. This means that the fasting hours on day one of Ramadan is 13 hours and 48 minutes.

On Ramadan 30 (May 1) the Fajr prayer call will be given out at 4.20am, while Iftar is at 6.53pm. This means that by the time the month ends, the hours would have increased to 14 hours and 33 minutes. The timings given above are based on information available on the websites of the UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; and Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

Also Read: Roads and Transport Authority announces reopening date of Shindagha Tunnel

Ramadan is the holiest in the 12-month Islamic Hijri calendar. The Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr will mark the end of the holy month. Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after. April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in this year. The actual date will be announced after the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.