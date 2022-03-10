Ramadan 2022: Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Union Coop announces up to 75% discount on 30,000 items

Dubai: The largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, Union Coop announced a new promotion sale during the holy month of Ramadan. Under the offer the retailer offers 25% to 75% discount on 30,000 products and commodities of selected types of vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil, etc for 52 days. It has allocated 185 million UAE dirhams to reduce the prices of these items .

The offer will be available across all 23 branches and four commercial centres from March 13 to May 3, 2022. The retailer will also offer special rates and packages for its Gold Tamyaz cardholders such as bulk buying during the 52-day campaign.